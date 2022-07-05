Japan opposes Chinese navy’s approach to the disputed islands

Japan protested to China on Monday (July 4) over a Chinese Navy ship that was reportedly cruising close to certain disputed islands, according to a Japanese official. The Senkaku and Diaoyu islet in the East China Sea are the subject of a dispute between Japan and China. Tokyo refers to them as the Senkaku, while Beijing refers tot them as the Diaoyu. A Chinese navy vessel “was detected entering Japan’s contiguous waters” southwest of one of the Tokyo-controlled islands at roughly 7:44 am on same day, as per the official statement, reported by AFP.

Furthermore, as per Japanese media, a Russian navy vessel was also seen on Monday (July 4), in the disputed islands.

In conversation with reporters, deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said, “We expressed grave concerns and lodged our protest to the Chinese side through a diplomatic route, and urged them to prevent a repeat" similar instances. He further added that according to history, the Islands belong to Japan.

However, in response to Kihara’s statement, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Islands are “China’s inherent territory,” and the activities are “legitimate and legal.”

Japan is developing hypersonic missiles and the Japanese defence ministry will conduct a flying test later this month so that it can dictate the chances of a warfare.

In May, Chinese and Russian fighter jets flew together over the East Asia nation while the leaders of Quad alliance, which consist of US, India, Australia, and Japan met in Tokyo. Despite the fact that the aircraft did not violate any territorial airspace Japan referred to the action as “proactive” because it took place during the leaders’ conference.

However, Beijing claimed that this was a part of the “annual military cooperation plan” between Russia and China.

