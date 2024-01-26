Japan New Year earthquake: Tokyo says cost of quake damage could reach $17 billion

The Japanese government said on Friday (Jan 26) that the cost of damage due to an earthquake in central Japan on New Year (Jan 1) could reach $17.6 billion. The earthquake, which was of 7.5 magnitude, killed at least 236 people. The quake and its aftershocks devastated parts of Ishikawa prefecture toppling buildings, ripping up roads, and sparking a major fire.

Citing a government estimate, the news agency AFP reported on Friday the damage in Ishikawa and two neighbouring regions is likely to cost between 1.1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) and 2.6 trillion yen ($17.6 billion). A cabinet official confirmed the figures that were calculated using data from past major earthquakes.

Reconstruction plans for Ishikawa revealed

On Thursday, authorities revealed detailed reconstruction plans for Ishikawa. Ongoing snowfall and badly damaged roads have complicated relief efforts in the quake's aftermath.

AFP reported that some of the reconstruction plans include improvements to shelters for evacuees along with subsidies for rebuilding factories and ports, as well as attracting tourists to the area.

Earthquake to have lasting impact on economy

A government report on Thursday said that the earthquake was likely to have a lasting impact on the country's economy and requires full attention. "Full attention should be given to the economic impact," the government said in its monthly economic report for Jan.

The report added that while Ishikawa accounted for only 0.8 per cent of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP), some of the local plants, like the makers of production machinery and power semiconductors have been unable to resume production after the disaster.

The report comes a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged an additional $1.02 billion in spending from the state budget reserves for a relief package for the quake-hit areas.