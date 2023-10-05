Japan issues tsunami warning for Izu Islands after 6.6 magnitude quake

A tsunami advisory was issued by Japan for the Izu Islands after it was struck by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

The meteorological agency of Japan said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (Oct 5) near Torishima Island in the Izu chain.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Pacific Ocean, around 550 km (340 miles) south of Tokyo.

Two hours after being issued, the advisory was lifted. The advisory, which was the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, had advised people to maintain distance from the seashore and river mouths.

The experts also expect some changes in tide levels along the Pacific coast of the main islands in Japan.

Tsunami waves reach one of the islands

After the advisory was issued, tsunami waves, which measured up to 30 cm in height, were seen on at least one of the Izu islands. Originally, the weather forecasters had estimated waves of around one metre for the remote chain of islands located south of Tokyo.

People living in the coastal areas and close to the river mouths were advised to retreat to higher ground. “A 1-meter wave may not seem significant. ... But encountering such a wave can be extremely dangerous and it can sweep you off your feet,” said a Meteorological Agency representative, while speaking at a press conference.

The US Geological Survey stated that the area was hit by a series of offshore earthquakes on Thursday morning. The agency stated that the quake was not felt in Tokyo or on the islands.

Earlier, it was predicted that the tsunami would reach the Izu islands at various times including at Hachijo-jima at 11:50 am and Izu Oshima at noon. The meteorological agency further warned of potential aftershocks, adding that there is a 10 per cent to 20 per cent chance that an earthquake of similar magnitude will occur. The residents were told to stay on alert for the next week.

As per the agency, throughout the last week, seismic activity was observed in the same area of the western Pacific Ocean.

