Japan grapples with unprecedented bear attacks amidst food shortages. Experts issue urgent warning

Japan is witnessing a dramatic increase in bear attacks as experts sound the alarm about rising encounters between bears and humans, as the animals struggle to find food in their natural habitats.

The number of bear-related incidents has reached an unprecedented level, with at least 158 injuries and two fatalities since April, equalling the record set in 2020.

Why the attacks are happening

These attacks, according to the environment ministry, are concentrated in the northern part of Honshu, Japan's largest island.

This surge in bear encounters is attributed to a combination of factors: a bumper crop of acorns and beechnuts last year, which led to the birth of larger bear cubs. That, along with a shortage of dietary staples this year, has forced bears to venture into populated areas for food before hibernation.

In the past, bear encounters were primarily related to foragers and hikers in the forests. However, as per the Guardian, the once-distinct boundaries between bear habitats and depopulated villages have blurred, resulting in more frequent human encounters with bears in urban areas.

Bear attacks

Reports from Japan's Kyodo news agency reveal that 15 of Japan's 47 prefectures reported bear attacks in the six months leading up to September. The highest number of incidents occurred in Akita, followed by Iwate and Fukushima.

Iwate authorities noted that over half of the reported attacks occurred near people's homes, and around a fifth of the victims had taken preventive measures, like carrying bear-deterring bells, yet were still targeted.

Earlier this month, a bear attacked six people in a single day in an urban area of Akita, including an elderly woman and a schoolgirl waiting at a bus stop. Three of these attacks occurred in a neighbourhood near shops, residences, and a hospital.

Officials issue warning

In light of the extraordinary surge in bear attacks, the nation's environment ministry has urged the public to dispose of household food waste properly, as it can attract bears, and to keep doors closed. Farmers have also been advised not to leave fallen fruit on the ground.

Furthermore, the country's public broadcaster NHK in a recently aired programme advised people to carry bear repellant spray and avoid making eye contact or attempting to flee from the animal if encountering a bear.

