Elon Musk announces new rule over revenue share arrangement with X users

Elon Musk, the billionaire business magnate and the owner of X, formerly Twitter, has announced a significant change to Twitter's community notes system, with a purported aim of discouraging the spread of disinformation or blatantly false information on the platform. Users whose posts on X get amended by the platform's "community notes" feature won’t be able to monetise those posts, X owner Elon Musk said Sunday (Oct 29).

The change, Musk said, is meant to ensure "accuracy over sensationalism."

What is Community Notes feature on X?

The community notes feature is a crowdsourced fact-checking program that enables other users to add context or correct information below a post. Community notes was initially introduced under former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2021 as a means to debunk misleading tweets.

Discourse over X: How people are reacting to Community Notes update?

Shortly after Musk's announcement, users on X said that the community notes system serves a broader purpose than simply correcting misinformation.

On the other hand, some users expressed support as they said that those whose posts are frequently corrected by the community should face public display of the number of corrections on their profiles or reduced visibility of their posts through the platform's algorithm.

Revenue-sharing program on X

In July, Twitter (when it was still Twitter and not X) began paying creators through a revenue sharing program, allowing them to earn from the advertisements in their reply threads.

To be eligible for this program, users need to meet specific criteria, including subscribing to Twitter Blue, owning a Stripe account for payments, and having over 5 million tweet impressions each month.

These changes to Twitter's community notes and revenue-sharing programs coincide with increased scrutiny of the platform's handling of misinformation.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which he later renamed X, for $44 billion in the previous year, has raised questions about the platform's approach to moderating content.

One recent change involved the removal of article headlines from shared news links, leading some users to post misleading articles with fabricated headlines.

Notably, the European Union has launched an investigation into Elon Musk and the company's handling of violent content and disinformation related to Israel-Hamas war. The EU has also warned of the platform's high prevalence of misinformation and a substantial ratio of disinformation posters.

