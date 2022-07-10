Japan cracks down on cyberbullying, makes it a punishable offence, but experts aren't too happy. Here's why

Japan is taking a tough stance against cyberbullying, the nation on Thursday (July 7th) implemented tough penalties for online insults. As per the revised penal code, the crime will now be punishable by a prison term of up to one year or a monetary penalty of up to $2,200 (¥300,000). Additionally, the time under the statute of limitations on online bullying has also been extended from one year to three years. Professional wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura's death in 2020 triggered calls for stricter regulation. Kimura committed suicide after being harassed online. Following a fervent campaign by Kimura's mother, the pre-existing law was amended to raise the penalties from the earlier 10,000 yen in fines or 30 days in jail.

As per AFP, Kimura faced a barrage of online abuse, with statements like "everyone will be happy if you're gone"

Yoshihisa Furukawa, the minister of justice, stated that the increased penalties are meant to make it crystal clear that cyberbullying is a crime.

Speaking at a press conference this week, he said, "It's important that we work to eradicate spiteful insults that can sometimes push people to their death."

However, advocates for free speech and legal experts are against the change and have urged the government to make sure the stricter rule is not applied to target political criticism.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations has issued a warning that the legislation does not include any explicit provision protecting political speech. The group stated in a statement earlier this year that "the prison sentence is inappropriate as it will stifle legitimate argument and threatens freedom of expression."

(With inputs from agencies)

