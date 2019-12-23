Jamal Khashoggi murder case: Acquittals raise eyebrows

The Riyadh criminal court has ordered the death penalty for 5 out of the 11 people guilty of murdering the staunch critic of the Saudi government.

However, the top aide of the Saudi Arabia government was exonerated of all charges.

In what is considered as one of the most urgent cases of threat to press, Jamal Khashoggi's murder put the spotlight on the questionable attitude of the Saudi administration towards dissidents.

The verdict by a Saudi Arabia court makes it clear that 5 will be executed and 3 will be given 24-year long imprisonment.

But a total of 11 persons have been found guilty in the murder of the US-based journalist.

However, many eyebrows have been raised on the acquittal of the Saudi Arabian consultant- Saud al-Qahtani from the Khashoggi murder case.

He was only investigated but was not charged.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor in a public statement said that the Saudi Prince's top aide was acquitted because of the lack of evidence against him.

He also said that the former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri was also released due to insufficient evidence.

Remember, Jamal Khashoggi was slain at the Saudi Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year.

His killing continues to strain Saudi's relations with key allies and has also rattled some top investors in the country.

But Riyadh has repeatedly and always denied allegations of involvement of any members of the royal family in Khashoggi's murder.