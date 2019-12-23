Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia court hands death penalty to five, 24 years imprisonment to three

A court of Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The criminal court of Riyadh has sentenced five people to death for committing and directly participating in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The court sentenced 24 years of imprisonment to 3 individuals for their role in covering up the crime and violating the law.

And charges against three individuals have been dismissed.

#STATEMENT | The Public Prosecutor: The initial hearing for the (11) individuals indicted in the case of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was held in the Criminal Court of #Riyadh pic.twitter.com/MvgBhO5fHN — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 3, 2019 ×

As journalists face increasing danger worldwide in a polarised political climate, the murder of government critic Jamal Khashoggi had triggered global outrage over the last 13 months.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in October 2018 by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz.

For decades Khashoggi was close to the Saudi royal family and also served as an adviser to the government.

(With inputs from AFP)