Jair Bolsonaro’s Twitter bio unchanged, still shows ‘president’

Jair Bolsonaro has used every trick in his sleeve to discredit the recent general elections where he lost to his rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He has frequently raised doubts on the efficacy of Brazil's institutions—accusing the Supreme Court of being politically against him, and the voting system of being prone to fraud—and has successfully managed to trick his supporters into believing that the entire system was against him.

And though the majority of the country has moved on, Bolsonaro still thinks that he is the president of Brazil.

The Twitter bio of the 67-year-old still shows that he is the “President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, further indicating that he has not accepted defeat, even though he has been active on the social media app.

The far-right leader left for the US about 10 days ago and refused to take part in the handover of power to incoming Lula last week.

Meanwhile, security forces have been clamping down on supporters of Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings in Brasília a few days ago. They have begun to dismantle protest camps outside the army’s headquarters in the capital and at other sites.

Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; Over 1500 supporters detained after Brazil riots

Thousands of demonstrators ransacked the Congress building as well as the presidential palace, and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Bolsonaro denied encouraging Sunday's attack, saying that it went beyond the norms of democratic protest.

Lula, on the other hand, expressed outright condemnation on the riot, describing it as far-right 'terrorism

“The three powers of the republic, the defenders of democracy and the constitution, reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred," he said in a joint statement.

The protest drew comparisons to January 6, 2021, when supporters of Donald Trump lay siege to the Capitol in Washington in a violent, failed bid to stop Congress from certifying his election loss.