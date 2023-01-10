Over 1,500 detained following Brazil riots as forces clear protest camps

Brazilian security forces have detained over 1,500 people in Brasilia involved in storming of key buildings in the capital over the weekend. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned "acts of terrorism" and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Lula accused the rioters of trying to overthrow democracy, and said why had the army had not discouraged calls for a military coup outside their barracks.

Hundreds of soldiers and police forces cleared protest camps outside the army's headquarters in Brasilia. Around 3,000 supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro had set up tents which were used as a base for the protesters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court for around four hours Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lula, who took office on January 1 beating Bolsonaro in a divisive election battle returned to work in the presidential palace where the wreckage that remained of the previous day's havoc was clearly visible. The 77-year-old also met with the leaders of both houses of Congress and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

"The three powers of the republic, the defenders of democracy and the constitution, reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred," they said in a joint statement.

Lula has also accepted an invitation to meet US President Joe Biden next month in Washington, US officials said.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who flew to the United States days before his term in office ended, was hospitalised in Orlando on Monday complaining of abdominal pains. It was apparently related to a stabbing he endured during the 2018 election campaign. His doctor said he has an intestinal blockage that was not serious and would likely not need surgery.

