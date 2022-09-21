Jair Bolsonaro's bizarre 'election pitch'. Stands outside a UK pump and shoots a video

As Brazil gears up for its highly polarised presidential election, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has seemingly taken his campaign to a rather bizarre level. Reportedly, Bolsonaro was in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral when he stumbled upon a fuel pump in London and used it as an opportunity to show how expensive fuel was in the UK compared to Brazil.

The far-right leader stood at the fuel pump and pointed at the price board while shooting a video. Bolsoanro stated that the 161.9 pence per litre cost of the fuel was 'practically double the average of many Brazilian states'.

Bolsonaro further bragged that fuel in his country was among the cheapest in the world. Reportedly, the video was posted a night before the Queen's state funeral service.

É fácil comparar a situação do Brasil com todos os Países do mundo para sabermos se estamos no rumo certo.

O problema é que sequestraram a mídia e deixaram de discutir economia para discutir “palavrão”. pic.twitter.com/9FLQYT7pIK — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) September 18, 2022 ×

Apart from shooting the video, Bolsonaro also gave politically charged statements which included the usual sermons on abortion and gender ideology.

“We’re on the right path. We are a country that does not want to discuss the legalisation of drugs, that does not want to discuss the legalisation of abortion and a country that does not accept gender ideology. Our slogan is: God, homeland, family and freedom.” said Bolsonaro at Mayfair home, situated less than four kilometres from Westminster Hall where the Queen was kept in the coffin.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro sign-language interpreter launches own campaign in Brazil

The Brazilian leader has come under fire from various quarters for trying to use the Queen's funeral for his political gains with many in the UK and Brazil angered by his antics.

As reported extensively by WION, Bolsonaro is facing a stiff competition from leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to recent surveys, da Silva has widened his lead over Bolsonaro by over 10 points.

Read more: What is driving tensions ahead of Brazil's presidential election?

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: