What is driving tensions ahead of Brazil's presidential election?

Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:32 PM(IST)

Brazil will hold the most polarized presidential election in decades next month, with many expecting incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro to contest the result if he is defeated by former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as polls suggest.

Electronic voting

Brazil adopted electronic voting machines in 1996 to end widespread fraud involving paper ballots. After winning political office in a dozen elections using the current voting system, Bolsonaro ramped up his criticism last year as opinion surveys showed him on track to lose re-election.

He has repeatedly asserted that the machines are open to tampering, but he has produced no evidence of fraud.

He has also attacked the Supreme Court justices sitting on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) for defending the electronic system and claimed they could rig it to favor Lula.

International voting experts and electoral officials say the technology is secure, with no cases of fraud detected.

(Photograph:AFP)