Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces new charges by Russian prosecutors

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is facing new charges by Russian prosecutors. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Saturday (Dec 2), Navalny told his associates that he had been charged under article 214 of Russia’s penal code, which covers crimes of vandalism. “I don’t even know whether to describe my latest news as sad, funny or absurd,” Navalny wrote on social media via his team, adding he had no idea what article 214 was.

Navalny said the charges were part of the Kremlin's desire to initiate a new criminal case against him every three months. Never before has a convict in solitary confinement for more than a year had such a rich social and political life, he added.

Alexei Navalny, 47, is one of the most ardent opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for campaigning against official corruption and organizing major anti-Kremlin protests.

Navalny was arrested in 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany. Since then, he has been handed three prison terms. The 47-year-old is currently serving over 30 years in prison after being found guilty of including extremism — charges that his supporters characterize as politically motivated.

Several of Navalny's associates have also faced extremism-related charges after his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed as extremist groups in 2021.

Most recently, a court in Siberia jailed Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Navalny's office in Tomsk, before her trial on extremism charges.

She was initially placed under house arrest in October before later being remanded in pre-trial detention. If found guilty, she would face up to 12 years in prison.