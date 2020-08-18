It's patently wrong: Jacinda Ardern snaps back at Trump's coronavirus remarks

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has snapped back at the US President Donald Trump for calling the new found coronavirus cluster in New Zealand a "huge surge".

"Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States' tens of thousands," she said. "Obviously, it's patently wrong."

Her remarks came after Trump, during an election rally in Minnesota, talked about a "big surge in New Zealand".

"They beat it; they beat it. It was like front page (news), they beat it because they wanted to show me something."

He further added, "It's terrible. We don't want that." He also added that all his critics who held New Zealand as an example were wrong.

Ardern was successful in handling the spread of coronavirus and celebrated 100 days without the novel coronavirus. However, few days after the 100-day milestone, a new cluster was found in Auckland.

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has around 1,300 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. However, the US has reported more than five million coronavirus cases and more than 170,000 deaths.

The two leaders, who have rarely clashed, are both gearing up for major elections later this year. Trump is contesting against Joe Biden for Presidential elections scheduled on November 03, and Ardern will be contesting against Judith Collins.