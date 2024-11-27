Beirut, Lebanon

As thousands of displaced people return back to their houses in southern Lebanon after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a woman expressed her grief while standing in front of what she once called 'home', saying that "it is all gone now."

Advertisment

"My family spent their lifetime building this. We lived here for 25 years, and now it is all gone," 25-year-old Rayane Salman said while looking at a pile of rubble, reported BBC.

In Beirut's Dahieh, families are arriving to inspect what is left of their homes. At least eight buildings have been destroyed in this area, all of which were once multi-storey buildings housing tens of families.

Their return comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah on Tuesday (Nov 27).

Advertisment

Also read: Lebanon's caretaker PM urges Israel to abide by ceasefire deal and withdraw from south

Across Lebanon, thousands of families have lost their homes, and in the south of Beirut, the level of destruction is irreparable.

Warning against unexploded weapons

Advertisment

The Lebanese army warned people against touching unexploded weapons. After crossing a Lebanese army checkpoint outside Sidon, soldiers were reportedly seen handing out leaflets warning people not to touch any unexploded ordnance.

"Don’t get close, don’t touch it, report it immediately. Unexploded ordnance remains under the rubble and is very dangerous," it said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "not allow the [Lebanese] population to enter the area of ​​the villages near the border in southern Lebanon," the PM Office said.

“This is in accordance with the first stage in the implementation of the ceasefire outline,” the PMO added.

Watch | Israel Hezbollah War: Hundreds Return To Their Home In Lebanon

In another statement, the IDF said that it fired at suspects in southern Lebanon, adding that its forces remain in southern Lebanon and will not allow any violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As soon as the deal was announced, Netanyahu said that Israel would not hesitate to strike if Hezbollah broke the ceasefire terms.

“If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)