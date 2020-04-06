Italy's one-day death toll surges after drop

Italy's coronavirus death toll on Monday shot up to 636 after registering a dip over the weekend.

On Sunday, Italy had recorded 525 deaths due to COVID-19 which was the lowest since March 19. According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus live tracker, 128,948 people have been infected due to the virus so far with 16,523 deaths - the highest in the world.

As the country continued to battle the virus, authorities extended the nationwide lockdown to April 13. The country was the first to completely lockdown in Europe as the number of cases mounted last month.

Meanwhile, top Italian football clubs in Serie A have decided to cut salaries of players, coaches and staff in a bid to raise funds to combat the virus. All football in Italy has been suspended since March 9.

Italian media on Sunday had speculated that said Conte's government was preparing a plan to open businesses in stages but it is still unclear when it would happen with the country in the midst of the virus.

The country is also reportedly planning to build more coronavirus-specific hospitals across the country.