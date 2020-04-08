Italy registers the lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs

Italy has so far registered 135,586 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 17,127 fatalities, according to data from the Civil Protection Department managing the COVID-19 emergency.

Of these, the new active infections registered on Tuesday were 880, bringing the total number of infected people to 94,067. At least 1,555 more people have been cured compared to the previous day, reaching 24,392 in total.

According to Xinhua news agency on Tuesday, the decrease in the trend of new infections is being confirmed, and the number of 880 is the lowest (daily) rise seen since March 10.

There was an increase of 3,039 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall cases to 135,586.

Of those who have tested positive so far, 28,718 are hospitalised in normal wards, 3,792 are in intensive care units, and the remaining 61,557 under home isolation.

The death toll grew by 604 over the last 24 hours. New fatalities registered on a daily basis had been 636 on Monday, and 525 on Sunday.

However, an epidemiologist warned caution, stressing the ISS experts would rather "wait for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, before eventually heaving a sigh of relief."

As of Tuesday, some 26 nurses and 94 doctors had died since the pandemic hit Italy`s northern regions on Feb. 21, according to data provided by the respective professional associations.

Some five physicians lost their lives over the last 24 hours, the country`s Federation of Medical Associations (Fnomceo) said.

As for nurses, the national staff registered 6,549 infections, with an increase of 1,049 cases compared to last Saturday, Italy's ANSA news agency reported, citing data by the National Federation of Professional Nurses Orders (Fnopi).



