Italy makes Covid testing mandatory for all passengers coming from China

Italy on Wednesday (December 28) introduced mandatory Covid testing for all passengers coming from China. Country's health minister made an annoucement in this regard.

"I have ordered mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related virus sequencing, for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy," minister Orazio Schillaci said. His office had given hints prior to the official announcement that such a measure may come into force.

"Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, is essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which are not at the moment in circulation in Italy," the ministry previously said.

China has seen explosion of fresh Covid cases. In an abrupt change in policy, China began dismantling world's strictest 'Zero Covid policy' to begin bringing its battered economy back on track. This has resulted in explosion of cases leaving the country's health system overwhelmed.

Italy's Lombardy region had alreadgh introduced Covid screening, even before minister Schillaci's announcement on Wednesday. Lombardy was the first region in Italy to impose lockdowns when coronavirus hit Europe in early 2020. According to Italy's foreign ministry, the regional authorities are testing arrivals from China at Milan's Malpensa airport at least till January 30.

Swabs collected at Malpensa in recent days are being analysed by the national health ministry, to help identify any new variants.

Coronavirus infections have surged in China as it unwinds hardline controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

