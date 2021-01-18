Italy: 108-year-old woman receives coronavirus vaccine

After surviving coronavirus infection months ago, a 108-year-old Italian woman has received coronavirus vaccine on Monday, thereby becoming one of the oldest people in the world to get inoculated.

Fatima Negrini, who will turn 109 on June 3, received the jab along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino care home in Milan, a spokesman told news agency AFP.

Earlier when the 108-year-old defected the virus last year, she said: "God forgot about me" as quoted by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

On Monday, Sami Modiano, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor from Rome, also received Covid-19 vaccine according to regional president and leader of the centre-left Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti.

Zingaretti shared the picture of the 90-year-old getting the jab on Twitter, describing it as "an image of trust and hope for everybody".

Meanwhile, Italy ranks third in the world following the US and the UK respectively to give the most number of coronavirus doses to its people with 1.15 million doses, according to a report by AFP.

Italy on Monday confirmed 377 Covid-19 deaths, the same it witnessed a day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections dropped to 8,824 from 12,545 taking the total infections to 2.39 million.

Italy has recorded 82,554 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest globally.