Italian police bust child pornography ring; 50 people under investigation

Italy police on Saturday has busted a child pornography ring which circulated illicit material through an instant messaging platform, which has not been named yet.

On Saturday, the Italian police slammed opened dozens of doors with arrest warrants, after putting together intel received through various sources.

As of Saturday morning, three people have been arrested and 50 people are under investigation for participation and possession of "huge quantities of pornographic material depicting minors." The officials also added that some of the pictures were also of newborn babies.

The officials have confirmed that they found horrible nude pictures of minors, including newborns, and other "horrifying content, depicting actual sexual violence where the victims were often newborns."

It has also been stated that the circulation was going through an instant messaging application. Although the name of the application has not been confirmed, the officials have stated that the application is well-known.

The Italy police also thanked the Canadian organization, the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center, who helped the officials track down and bust this rung.

(With inputs from agencies)