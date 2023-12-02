Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's 'Melodi' selfie with Indian PM Narendra Modi breaks internet

It appears that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is well-versed with the internet sub-culture as she posted a selfie with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on her official Instagram account on Friday (Dec 1).

The 46-year-old Italian leader captured the attention of netizens with her caption and the hashtag, which read #Melodi, a popular play on the surname of the two leaders.

At the time of the update, the post had garnered over 110,000 likes and several thousand comments, suggesting the two powerful figures of world politics were a favourite on online platforms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Meloni (@giorgiameloni) × Meloni and Modi met on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 climate summit in Dubai, UAE where sustainability and environment conservation have dominated the talks.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi posted a photo with Meloni saying India and Italy were looking for a sustainable and prosperous future.

"Meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP 28 Summit. I trust in the joint efforts of India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future," the PM wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Incontro con PM @GiorgiaMeloni dell'Italia a margine del #COP 28 Summit.



Confido negli sforzi congiunti di India e Italia per un futuro prospero e sostenibile. pic.twitter.com/zdCSLHOKya — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023 × The camaraderie between the two leaders first came to light at the G20 Summit in Delhi in September, earlier this year. Meloni was received by PM Modi as they shook hands, and exchanged pleasantries while bursting into laughter following a brief conversation.

She also wished PM Modi on his birthday with an endearing message that read: "Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy."

Prior to the G20 Summit, Meloni visited India in March on her maiden trip as the two leaders engaged in various bilateral meetings. Notably, the Italian leader's visit to New Delhi coincided with the diamond anniversary of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Apart from Meloni, PM Modi, during his busy day at the summit, also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among other leaders.

In his speech, PM Modi called on nations around the globe to work together to cut emissions and batted for a 'green credit' initiative that focuses on creating carbon skins.