Italian man walks 450km after lockdown row with wife

An Italian man ventured outside to chill subsequent to quarreling with his better half - and wound up strolling 450km (280 miles).

Italians have nicknamed him "Forrest Gump" via web-based media, after the moderate witted saint of a 1994 film, played by Tom Hanks, who runs a huge number of miles over the United States.

Police halted the Italian's epic stroll at 2 am in Fano on the Adriatic coast, seven days after he left Como in the north.

The man, 48, got a €400 (£362; $485) police fine for penetrating the time limitation.

The story was first revealed by the Bologna-based paper Il Resto del Carlino yet immediately became famous online in Italian media.

A few remarks via web-based media introduced the man as courageous and scrutinized the fine. One said he ought to have been compensated - not fined - and given another pair of shoes. Another applauded him for strolling off to cool his outrage, as opposed to turning to savagery.

The man told police "I came here by walking, I didn't utilize any vehicle". He said, "en route, I met individuals who offered me food and drink". "I'm OK, slightly drained," he stated, having arrived at the midpoint of 60km day by day.

Police discovered him meandering capriciously and cold around evening time on a beachfront thruway.

Subsequent to checking his ID in their information base they found that his better half had announced him missing, so they reached her and she ventured out to Fano to gather him.

The Italian reports didn't state how she responded after discovering that he had gotten a €400 fine.