Italian male nurse arrested for injecting fake virus vaccines

In the Italian town of Ancona, a male nurse was detained for allegedly claiming to inject COVID-19 vaccines into at least 50 patients in exchange for a fee, according to police.

People paid to receive a vaccination pass without really getting the shot, and the man was seen on camera pretending to throw the vaccine into a container for spent needles.

The Ancona tribunal is investigating the man for corruption, falsifying certifications, and misusing public funds.

Four people suspected of being mediators have been placed under house arrest, while 45 people who obtained bogus diplomas are unable to leave their municipality due to a court order.

The Paolinelli sports hall in Ancona, the Marche region's main vaccination centre, is the subject of the investigation.

According to the Italian authorities, the group of workers at the vaccination centre made at least 18,000 euros (more than 20,000 dollars) through the illicit scheme by falsifying at least 50 certificates.

Unvaccinated people seeking the fake certificate had travelled from all over Italy to Ancona, where they were paying over 400 euros (453 dollars) each certificate.

Italy introduced a slew of new coronavirus restrictions on Monday, requiring confirmation of vaccination or recovery from a recent infection to board public transportation, access coffee shops, hotels, gyms, and other commonplace activities.

The new "super" health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to acquire access to services based just on a negative test result, comes as many Italians return to work and school after the holidays.

It came as COVID-19 infections in Italy surpassed 100,000 per day.

