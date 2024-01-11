'It was surreal': Ecuadorean journalist held hostage recounts armed takeover

A journalist in Ecuador, who was held hostage by gunmen during the takeover of a Guayaquil TV station, said on Wednesday (Jan 10) that the experience was "surreal." On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a studio at public broadcaster TC carrying a range of weapons as well as grenades amid a state of emergency imposed in the country following the disappearance of one of the most powerful narco bosses.

The disappearance of Jose Adolfo Macias prompted the government to launch a military crackdown (on criminal gangs) which in turn led to gangs hitting back with a declaration of war.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, journalist Jose Luis Calderon of TC said that he was in the studio as his colleagues led a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon when he heard yelling, shots and people running outside in the hallway.

"Our immediate reaction was to seek refuge in the bathroom," Calderon, 47, said, adding he hid with some colleagues and they called family members and police, but were overheard by the gunmen.

"They forced us, under threats, to come out. They took us (into the studio) as hostages with other colleagues," he further said and pointed out that the attackers menaced the staff with guns.

Upon interrupting the broadcast, the gunmen said that they were part of La Firma, a gang associated with the larger crime group Los Choneros. Calderon further told Reuters on Wednesday that the gunmen held a rifle to his head and tucked dynamite into his jacket, demanding he appear on the live feed.

"That's when I said the police shouldn't come in or they would kill us one by one, that was what they obliged me to say," the 47-year-old journalist said, adding the experience was surreal.

The gunmen opened fire "and they shot a door and one of the bullets ricocheted and injured the leg of a cameraman," Calderon said. Another employee suffered a broken arm, according to TC.

The gunmen eventually surrendered and 13 people were arrested at the site.