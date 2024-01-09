Ecuador declares state of emergency after its most-wanted criminal disappears from jail

Ecuador on Monday (Jan 8) declared a state of emergency for 60 days after the country's most-wanted criminal disappeared from the jail where he was being held. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, disappeared from the Guayaquil prison on Sunday where he was serving a 34-year sentence. A day later, the national prison agency said there were incidents in at least six of Ecuador's prisons.

"I have given clear and precise instructions to military and police commanders to intervene in controlling prisons. I have just signed the state of exception decree so that the armed forces have full political and legal backing in their actions. I call on the citizens because this is everyone's fight and to show their support," Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa said on Monday.

"We are experiencing a sign that things must change in the country and that our laws are not enough to live in peace. There is no room for opportunistic politicians to seek advantage amid a prison security crisis. We will not negotiate with terrorists, nor will we rest until we return peace to all Ecuadoreans," President Noboa added.

What happens now?

The state of emergency will see the deployment of the military onto the streets and into prisons while setting a national nighttime curfew. Previous governments in Ecuador have resorted in recent years to states of emergency in efforts to boost security but without major results.

This emergency measure is among the first big security tests for Noboa, who took office in November last year promising to crack down on soaring levels of violence in the country.

Who is Adolfo Macias?

Jose Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," is the leader of the notorious Los Choneros gang. In 2011, Fito was sentenced to 34 years in prison for various crimes, including drug trafficking and murder.

During a press conference on Sunday, government spokesperson Roberto Izurieta said that over 3,000 law enforcement personnel were trying to locate Fito. “We are convinced that with the support of the armed forces and the police, and their professionalism, we will finish this search successfully,” Izurieta added.