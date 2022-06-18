'It is good to be in Kyiv again': UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelensky amid Ukraine war

British PM Boris Johnson visited Kyiv for the second time in two months on Friday and met President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukraine president hailed ties with UK even as the European Union expressed its willingness to accept Ukraine.

Also Read: Unipolar world order is over, says Putin amid Ukraine war

"Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute," Zelensky said as he welcomed Johnson to Ukraine. The British prime minister had visited Kyiv in April just weeks after Russian troops were pushed back from Kyiv.

Mr President, Volodymyr,



It is good to be in Kyiv again. pic.twitter.com/wbpMuf6YqY — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022 ×

The British government announced it was ready to train Ukraine's soldiers every 120 days which it claimed would "fundamentally change the equation of the war".

Watch: European lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's troops have earlier trained with UK troops under Operation Orbital. The UK has already provided millions of dollars worth of arms to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces.

To the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. pic.twitter.com/5CU7Chl79L — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022 ×

Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ukraine and met President Zelensky. In a controversial remark a few days ago Macron had said Russia should not be "humiliated" in the Ukraine war which had angered Zelensky.

However, after the meeting with Macron, Zelensky said: "We've turned the page, while adding that, "The relationship with President Macron is transparent and frank."

France said it would be sending long-range Caesar howitzers as Ukraine continues to battle Russian forces,

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.