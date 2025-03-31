The Indian Space agency ISRO’s earth-imaging satellite Cartosat-3 has captured the devastating impact of the 7.7 Richter scale magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, 28 March 2025, at 06:20:54 (UTC), followed by a strong aftershock of magnitude 6.4. The epicentre of the quake was located near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, which experienced severe damage. This earthquake is said to be the worst to have struck Myanmar in more than a century.

The earthquake also rattled the capital, Naypyidaw, and other regions, resulting in the collapse of infrastructure, roads and residential buildings. The tremors were felt not only in Myanmar but also in neighbouring countries. The shockwaves were strong enough to be felt as far as Chiang Mai and northern parts of Thailand, where residents reported damages.

ISRO’s satellite imagery depicts the extent of damage by showcasing before-after images of certain landmarks in the damaged cities.

Mandalay University, Sky Villa, Phayani Pagoda, Mahamuni Pagoda, Ananda Pagoda, Ava Bridge, are among the structures that have been captured in significant detail by the Indian Cartosat-3 satellite.

Cartosat-3 is a third-generation earth observation satellite with high-resolution imaging capability. Nestled in an orbit that is 509 km above the earth, the satellite weighing 1.6 tonnes maintains a close watch along its orbital path. Catosat-3 imagery is originally meant for urban planning, monitoring rural resource and infrastructure development, keeping track of coastal land use and land cover.

The scale of the tragedy is captured by comparing images of these locations in the cities of Mandalay and Sagaing in Myanmar, clicked on 18th March 2025 (pre-earthquake) and those clicked on 29th March 2025(a day after the earthquake).

Rescuers continue the search for survivors on Monday, 31st March, more than 72 hours after the tragedy struck. So far, over 1,700 lives have been lost in this tragedy and it is widely regarded that hopes are dimming for survivors who may be trapped under the rubble and debris. Typically, the first 72 hours are considered the crucial golden window to reach those who are buried alive under the rubble.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, the Indian Government has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ for rendering assistance to Myanmar. Under the direction of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Humanitarian aid and Disaster Relief efforts are progressing in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF.