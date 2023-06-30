Israel's spy agency Mossad nabs man in Iran planning Cyprus attack

Israel's Mossad spy agency released a statement on Thursday saying that it "apprehended" an Iranian plotting to kill an Israeli in Cyprus, with his interrogation "on Iranian soil" leading to arrests by Cypriot security forces.

The statement came after the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appreciated "the thwarting of the Iranian terrorist attack in Cyprus against Israeli targets," without providing much details.

Cypriot authorities declined to comment on the matter, however, local media, mentioning unidentified sources, reported a foiled plan to attack Israeli or Jewish targets by suspects that were operating from a breakaway statelet, recognised only by Turkey, in the north of the divided Mediterranean island.

The Mossad said an Iranian man named Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilu was "apprehended" in "a counter-terrorist operation on Iranian soil". Iranian man confesses to 'receiving weapons' According to the Israeli agency, during cross-questioning Abbasalilu confessed to having "received detailed instructions and weapons from senior Revolutionary Guards personnel in Iran" regarding an Israeli businessman he was to assassinate in Cyprus.

As per AFP reports, a video that was circulated by the Mossad, which the news agency could not verify, showed a man, called Abbasalilu, detailing his arrival in Cyprus and making preparations to kill an Israeli with the help of "Pakistanis" there.

The man then recalls being ordered by his Iranian handlers to return to Iran since the Cypriot police were on his tail.

"In the wake of the information that he gave to investigators, the cell was dismantled in an operation by the Cypriot security services," the Mossad said, noting "a series of arrests in Cyprus last week".

The Israeli agency said it had exposed part of "a continuing effort to carry out terrorist attacks and harm Israelis and Jews around the world".

Earlier this month, Netanyahu said that the vast majority of Israel's "security problems stem from Iran and its proxies".

Israel also condemned its arch-foe for seeking to obtain nuclear arms. Iran denies the claim.

While speaking at a military ceremony on Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel would not be bound by any international agreement of Tehran's nuclear programme, adding: "We will retain our right and duty to defend ourselves, by ourselves, from any threat."

(With inputs from agencies)