Israel's PM, UAE de facto leader in Egypt to hold talks with President el-Sissi

With Ukraine war in mind, Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in Egypt to hold meetings with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday, an AP report said citing officials.

The leaders are likely to discuss the repercussions of the invasion.

These meetings, which were not announced earlier, seem to have been initiated as Israel looks to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read: Putin looking to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine, says Biden

In the recent past, Egypt and the UAE have grown relationships with Russia. But both the nations had also joined a UN General Assembly vote to call for an end to its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The development of meeting between Bennett and el-Sissi has also been confirmed by Egyptian and Israeli officials.

The trio look to discuss a range of regional topics, like Iran nuclear talks, etc, an Egyptian official said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Any compromises to be agreed with Russia to end war will need referendum, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s visit was reported by Emirati state news.

The de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh and met el-Sissi at the airport, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)