Israel's mass vaccination drive helping in decreasing coronavirus cases: Study

Israel started one of the biggest and most widespread coronavirus vaccines drives nearly a month ago. The vaccine drive may have led to a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases now, studies suggest.

As per the statistics, one in three Israelies has received at least the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, in a population of nearly nine million people. This has been one of the biggest inoculation drives yet.

After being administered with the vaccine, only 317 people out of 715,425 (0.04 per cent) have been infected by the deadly coronavirus within a week. Of the vaccinated people, nearly 16 (0.002 per cent) had to be hospitalised. These figures have been provided by Israel's health ministry.

Another smaller-level (and independent) study has revealed that only 31 people out of 163,000 have been infected by the deadly virus after being vaccinated. This, when compared to 6,500 infections in the unvaccinated people, comes as a relief.

This data has been released almost a month after the Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has been promised continuous and faster deliveries of coronavirus vaccines by pharmaceutical companies in exchange for 'statistical data' which will help the companies understand how can their product put a stop to this deadly pandemic.

Israel has managed to administer both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the main vulnerable population, which includes people in their 70s and 60s.

As of now, the Netanyahu-run country is administering the vaccine to nearly 200,000 people on a daily basis. The government had also recently announced that it will now be administering the vaccine to all citizens over the age of 35.

The government has also suggested administering a job of the vaccine to secondary school students — aged between 16 and 18 — with the aim of keeping them safe when they appear for examinations.