Israel's ex-military intelligence chief confirms involvement in Soleimani's murder

According to reports, Israel was involved in the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in January last year.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike at the Baghdad airport which was ordered by former President Trump.

Reports claim the former head of Israel's military intelligence Major General Tamir Heyman confirmed his country's involvement in a local magazine.

Heyman called it a "rare" engagement". A US news network had claimed earlier that Israeli intelligence had confirmed details of the Quds Force commander's flight from Damascus to Baghdad on the night of the drone strike.

A news site had reported that Israel possessed Soleimani’s numbers. Heyman reportedly called Soleimani's assassination an "achievement".

Iran had vowed to avenge Soleimani's assassination as tensions escalated between the US and Iran during the Trump administration.

The latest development comes as Western powers engage with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal which Israel has openly spoken against. The talks between Iran and Western powers haven't been going according to plan as Britain, France and Germany declared that the situation is now back to where the talks stood in June.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently with the "Iran threat" discussed at length including matters related to "strategic importance".

(With inputs from Agencies)