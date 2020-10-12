Israel's cabinet authorises peace treaty with United Arab Emirates

Israel's cabinet on Tuesday authorised its peace treaty with United Arab Emirates after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan spoke on the phone.

During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 12, 2020 ×

The United States had brokered a "historic peace agreement" between the two countries called the 'Abraham Accord'.

Netanyahu, for his part, told the Israeli cabinet that he had spoken at the weekend with his "friend" Sheikh Mohammed, who is crown prince of Abu Dhabi and effective ruler.

"I invited him to visit Israel, he invited me to visit Abu Dhabi, but before that we'll see here a delegation from the UAE, and another delegation of ours will go there," the prime minister said.

Over the weekend, I spoke with my friend, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. I invited him to visit Israel. He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 12, 2020 ×

The normalisation deals signed the same day with both the United Arab Emirates and fellow Gulf state Bahrain "reflect the dramatic change in Israel's regional standing", he said.

In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel's port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the United States.

While the normalisation accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf's trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE's potential purchase of U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal.

Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardise its military edge.