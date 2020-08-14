How the world reacted to the Israel-UAE peace agreement

US Gulf allies Bahrain and Oman welcomed the deal, however, the Palestinian leadership rejected the deal as a "betrayal" of their cause,

Middle East peace

World leaders voiced hope Friday that a historic deal between the UAE and Israel could kickstart moribund Middle East peace talks, even as the Palestinians and some of their allies denounced the move to normalise ties as a betrayal of their cause.

Announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, it is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raised the prospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.



