Israel's ambassador to UN accuses Hamas of war crimes

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, on Sunday (Oct 8), condemned the Hamas group for war crimes and said that it was time to "obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure".

"These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes," said Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan ahead of a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council meeting.

"The era of reasoning with these savages is over," he told reporters. "Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure, to completely erase it, so that such horrors are never committed again."

In a shocking turn of events, Palestinian military group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7) morning marking the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the 1973 war.

Israel's policies 'are an assault on our humanity', says Palestinian UN Ambassador

Israel on Sunday launched a counterattack on Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas killing hundreds in retribution.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour, ahead of the Security Council meeting, said that Israel’s assault on Gaza will not achieve its goals of obliterating Hamas and assuring its own security.

"Israel keeps saying: the blockade and repeated assaults on Gaza are to destroy Hamas military capabilities and ensure security ... its blockade and assaults accomplished neither," he said.

"When Israel now tries to justify yet another assault by the same faulty premise, no one should say or do anything to encourage it down this path. We know only too well the messages about Israel's right to defend itself will be interpreted by Israel as a license to kill," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

