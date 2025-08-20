/Israeli President calls for release of Nepali hostage in Hamas captivity

Israeli President Isaac Herzog voiced a strong call for the release of Nepali national Bipin Joshi from Hamas captivity. The call for Bipin Joshi’s release from Hamas captivity is growing louder not only in Nepal but also in Israel. Bipin Joshi’s mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, appealed to Israeli President for his release during their meeting at the President’s Residence. In response, the President said he shares their anguish, saying ‘we are screaming for Bipin’s return’.

On his social media platform X, President shared a video with Bipin’s family, stating that Israel will not rest until Bipin and all hostages return home.

“Heartbreaking meeting with Padma and Pushpa, the mother and sister of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student abducted by Hamas on October 7. Israel stands with them in their pain, and we will not stop until every hostage is returned home. Bipin and all the hostages must be returned now!” Herzog posted on X.

Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal, arrived in Israel to pursue his studies just weeks before the October 7th attack. The President pointed to that tragic morning, “he was brutally abducted from Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas terrorists and has since been held captive in Gaza”.

Expressing solidarity with the family, the President said, “Today, at the President’s Residence, we held a painful and moving meeting with Padma and Pushpa, Bipin’s mother and sister, who came to Israel for the first time to raise their voices for his release. I stand with them, sharing their anguish, and with the pain of all the hostage families enduring this terrible nightmare. We will not rest and we will not remain silent until Bipin and all our hostages return home, every single one of them.”

Meanwhile at home, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba affirmed that all possible efforts to release Joshi are being taken emphasising it as a highest priority for the Government of Nepal.

Taking it to the social media, the Prime Minister mentioned his calls with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on March 20, who has been actively engaged in Middle East peace efforts, and with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on February 28, regarding this matter.

The Foreign Minister said that Bipin’s case has been raised with ambassadors of various countries, in bilateral and multilateral meetings, at international forums G77 plus China, the G20, and the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) conference in Doha.

“I also urged world leaders to support his release during my participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York last September,” Deuba wrote on her Facebook wall.

The Minister recalled her calls with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, who is a key mediator in the peace talks, requesting his direct intervention. This also includes with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel-Ati, urging them to take concrete steps for Bipin’s release.

While the Nepal embassies in the Middle East have been directed to remain deeply engaged on this issue and pursue every possible initiative for his safe and swift release.

Similar request has been made to Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia Ricky Gill for U.S. support in securing Bipin’s release.

Both Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reiterated that the Nepal Government is pursuing this matter with the highest priority and that Nepal stands firmly with Bipin’s family and assure them that our diplomatic efforts are ongoing and unwavering.