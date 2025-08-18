/Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal in hostage release deal: Report

Hamas has agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal submitted to it on Sunday, a source in the Palestinian terror group told the Qatar-based channel Al Jazeera on Monday. The source has told Al Jazeera that Hamas has informed mediators that it has accepted the ceasefire-hostage release deal proposal submitted to it on Sunday, reported Reuters and Times of Israel.

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera, “We informed the mediators of our approval of their proposal, which was presented yesterday.”

The move came as Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the push for a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel intensified its offensive to seize Gaza City.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been mediating between Israel and Hamas since the beginning of the Gaza war, but the efforts of mediators have so far failed to secure a lasting ceasefire.

An earlier report on the Qatari channel Al Arabi said this was a revised version of Hamas’s latest response in the negotiation round, which dealt with a framework agreement for a 60-day ceasefire.

However, the Saudi channel Al Arabiya reported that the proposal represents a compromise between a full ceasefire—meaning an end to the war—and a temporary truce, which includes the release of hostages and a gradual withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported, citing a Palestinian source, that Hamas agreed to the proposal submitted by the mediators without any comments.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that the destruction of Hamas was the only way to get the remaining Gaza hostages back home.

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.