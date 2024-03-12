Israeli PM Netanyahu meets India's NSA Ajit Doval; discusses humanitarian assistance amid ongoing war

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu released a statement saying that both sides also had a discussion surrounding the efforts for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza.

"The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance," he said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance. pic.twitter.com/EJzlR2dupE — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 11, 2024 ×

"The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting," the statement said.

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' killed

The Israeli prime minister on Sunday (March 10) said that at least 13,000 "terrorists" were among Palestinians killed during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He further vowed to continue with the offensive in the south of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu told German media company Axel Springer that pushing Israel's military offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza was a significant move in defeating Hamas.

"We are very close to victory ... Once we begin military action against the remaining terror battalions in Rafah, it is only a question of weeks" until the intensive phase of fighting is concluded, Bild newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying.

The move has been termed a "red line" by US President Joe Biden, who along with his aides has urged Netanyahu to not press ahead with an offensive in Rafah until he comes up with a plan for mass evacuation of civilians.

"It is a red line but I'm never going to leave Israel. The defence of Israel is still critical. So there's no red line (in which) I'm going to cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome to protect them," said Biden on being asked by MSNBC if the invasion of Rafah would be a red line.