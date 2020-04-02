Israeli PM Netanayhu re-enters quarantine after health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu re-entered quarantine for seven-days on Thursday as a precautionary measure after the health minister Yaakov Litzmand tested positive for the coronavirus.

Netanyahu's earlier quarantine ended in Wednesday which was imposed earlier this week after one of his staffers tested positive for the deadly virus which has so far infected almost a million people worldwide.

Also read: Spoke to PM Modi, Israel depends on others for supplies: Netanyahu on COVID-19

Health Ministery's director-general, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, along with other senior officials, will also enter quarantine following contacts with Litzman.

"Litzman and his wife feel well, are receiving treatment and will be quarantined and supervised," a health ministry statement said.

Israel has reported at least 29 deaths and more than 6,200 infections. Tight curbs have confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and sending unemployment over 24%.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu announced new curbs on Wednesday to deter movement around Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town that has suffered a disproportionately large outbreak.

"The situation there is horrible. Every day we stall, we put lives at risk," Litzman had said in an interview published on Tuesday in the Yedioth Ahronot newspaper.

"The public now has to listen to the health ministry."

(With inputs from agencies)