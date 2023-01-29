Israeli guards kill teen Palestinian in West Bank; Jenin raid death toll climbs to 10

Palestinian health officials said on Sunday (January 29) that Israeli guards killed a teen near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies. According to the health ministry, 18-year-old Karam Ali Ahmad Salman, a Palestinian, was shot dead by Israeli occupation near the settlement of Kedumim, news agency AFP reported.

Israel, however, alleged that Salman was armed. The Israeli army said "civilian security team" shot a person "armed with a handgun" near the settlement in the northern West Bank. The 18-year-old is one of 34 Palestinians killed in the West Bank in January, including civilians and militants, an AFP tally showed based on official sources from both sides.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry also said that the death toll due to Israeli raids in Jenin on Thursday climbed to 10, the latest death of a 24-year-old man, Omar Tariq Ali al-Saadi. Separately, a spokesperson from the Shaare Zedek Hospital, told AFP on Sunday that a Palestinian died on Friday night after being wounded during clashes with Israeli forces last week.

ALSO READ | Gun attack by teen Palestinian in east Jerusalem injures two, hours after synagogue mass shooting

The following developments come after two gun attacks were reported in east Jerusalem. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue. The attacker was shot dead and the police identified him as a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem. Hours later, two men were shot at by a 13-year-old Palestinian boy predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on Saturday. The victims- the father and son, aged 47 and 23 were injured and received gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Palestinian man who raped and killed Israeli woman gets life sentence

In separate news, an Israeli court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian man to life in prison for raping and murdering a 19-year-old Jewish woman. Arafat Irfaiya, a resident of Hebron in the West Bank who is in his early 30s, was sentenced by the Jerusalem district court over the killing of Ori Ansbacher in February 2019. He was given a life sentence for the killing and an additional 20 years for rape.

Another AFP report on Sunday said that attack took place in a Jerusalem forest near the youth centre where Ansbacher had been working as part of her national service. As per the sentencing, "the defendant saw Ori sitting on a rock, and decided to kill her just because she was Jewish."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE