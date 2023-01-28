Gun attack in east Jerusalem injures two, hours after synagogue mass shooting

Another gun attack was reported in east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on Saturday (January 28), wounding two people, just hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue. According to the Israeli police, the assailant in the latest attack was a 13-year-old boy who was neutralised and injured, a report by the news agency AFP said.

The police added that the victims were a father and son. And as per the Magen David Adom emergency response service, the father and son, aged 47 and 23, received gunshot wounds to their upper body.

"We were quickly on scene and saw two gunshot victims," MDA medic Fadi Dekidek said in a statement, adding, the victims were fully conscious and were taken to the hospital. An update regarding their present condition is awaited.

On Friday, the mass shooting at the synagogue in east Jerusalem unfolded after a 21-year-old assailant drove up to the place of worship in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood and opened fire during the Jewish Sabbath.

Seven people died and three others were injured. The attacker was shot dead and the police identified him as a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem. Later, the police said 42 people were arrested in connection with this mass shooting- some of them related to the attacker's immediate family, relatives and neighbours.

These two gun attacks come after nine people were killed in an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday. This was one of the deadliest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank since the second intifada. The Israeli authorities said that Islamic Jihad operatives were the target, AFP said in an earlier report.

Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas vowed to retaliate and they fired several rockets at the Israeli territory. Israel's air defences intercepted most of these rockets and responded with strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. None of the sides reported any injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)

