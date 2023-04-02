Israeli cabinet approves budget cut for ministries, may pave way for Ben-Gvir's national guard

Israel is moving ahead with the plans to establish the 'national guard' that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been pushing. The ministers on Sunday voted in favour of a budget cut across ministries that may fund the creation of the security division.

According to Israeli media, the proposal received opposition from several ministers in the cabinet but in the end, most voted in favour. Most estimates suggest that the government may have to make cuts of almost $280 million to be able to fund the national guard.

Ultranationalist leader Ben-Gvir has been demanding the creation of the force with 2,000 service members that will be directly answerable to him. The text of the resolution states that national guard will be tasked with tackling terrorism, 'nationalist crime' and 'restoring governance where needed'.

“The Israel National Guard will be used as a special force to deal with different emergency situations, nationalist crimes, the fight against terrorism and strengthening governance in regions where it is required," reads the proposed legislation.

Ben-Gvir received an impetus for his plans after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backtracked on his judicial overhaul legislation. As Netanyahu was pressing pause on the plan, Ben-Gvir and his party, an important part of the national coalition threatened to walk away.

It was only after Netanyahu promised he will put Gvir's resolution in for a vote that the far-right leader eased on his position.

Naysayers of the resolution believe that the creation of a national guard under the rule of Ben-Gvir will severely undermine the authority of the police. On Sunday, Israel's police commissioner Kobi Shabtai wrote a letter to Ben-Gvir, stating that the national guard could 'harm citizens' personal security' and cause 'heavy damage to the country's internal security systems'.

Israel Security Agency also known as Shin Bet cast aspersions over the plan as well. Ronen Bar, the director of the agency expressed his displeasure saying "it is not possible for two police forces to operate at the same location in the field".

Similarly, Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has claimed that there will be significant legal difficulties in the establishment of the new security agency.

(With inputs from agencies)