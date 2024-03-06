Israel won't impose new limits on number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Israel on Tuesday announced that it will not impose new limits on the number of worshippers allowed into East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's office (PMO), the decision was taken after a meeting of the nation's top security officials on prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque site.

Upholding sanctity

In its statement, the PM office said: "Ramadan is sacred to Muslims; its sanctity will be upheld this year, as it is every year."

This year, the first week of fasting of the month of Ramadan begins on March 11. As per the statement, during this time, access of worshippers to the site will be allowed.

The number of worshippers will be "similar to that in previous years," it added. However, as per a Xinhua News Agency report, it failed to specify the exact figure.

"A weekly assessment of security and safety will be held, and a decision will be made accordingly," noted the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said freedom of worship on the site would be ensured during Ramadan while taking Israel's security needs into consideration.

Why is Al Aqsa important?

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is an important place of worship, holy to both Muslims and Jews. To Jews, it is the Temple Mount — a vestige of their two ancient temples, while Muslims consider it as their third-holiest site.

The site, which sits on a hilltop, is supervised by the Jordanian Waqf even though it is located in East Jerusalem, a territory that was illegally annexed by Israel after it first captured it in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel, as per Reuters, has long limited access to Al Aqsa for younger Muslims and Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the warring nation, citing security reasons, has imposed extra restrictions on Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of Jerusalem. This has forced hundreds to perform Friday prayers in the streets.