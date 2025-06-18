/Propaganda war: How foreign-backed Iranian media fight against Iran, which virtually controls its press

The Israel-Iran war is also one of propaganda and mis/disinformation, with both sides claiming victories. At the core of this is the propaganda machinery of Iran, which has a vast network of state-run TV channels, official and semi-official newspapers, wire agencies, and social media handles. Countering this is a group of media based outside, run by exiles, dissidents and activists, as well as international broadcasters. Covertly or publicly, many of these groups get support from the adversaries of the Islamic Republic.



Iran regime controls most of media landscape

The regime controls all broadcasting in Iran, with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting or IRIB reflecting its official ideology. That was one of the reasons that IRIB building was a target of Israeli bombardment that started on June 13. IRIB holds the monopoly of both TV and radio broadcasting, and its chief is appointed by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

While the Iranian Constitution allows for freedom of expression, its media is strictly controlled by the state. Censorship and restrictions prevail even as independent media groups continue to operate inside Iran.



Both the print and online media are subject to control, and anything seen as detrimental to Islam could face consequences.



The regime also monitors social media and the internet. Iranian authorities have in the past targeted groups and individuals for anti-regime posts, by constant monitoring of internet service providers and mobile companies.



Foreign media can only have a limited presence in Iran, where satellite dishes are deemed illegal.

Iran's exile media networks offer a different perspective

In spite of all the controls, many Iranians manage to watch or read Persian and English-language channels and online media. They use VPN and social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram for accessing such information.



The media networks in exile offer a different perspective on Iran, and are known to support dissident movements, with tacit or overt support from Israel, the US, and the West. From the Iranian regime's perspective, these are seen as troublemakers, fomenting dissent and exhorting and amplifying disruptive activities in the nation.



Iran frequently claims that these media groups are backed by foreign intelligence. Several of these groups are thought to be funded by countries like the US and Saudi.



Below are the top networks, either run by Iranians abroad or global channels:



Iran International

Iran International, a London-based Persian news channel, was launched in 2017. Opposed to the Islamic Republic regime, the channel and its website have covered and amplified protests like the 2022 Mahsa Amini movement against the hijab. The regime accuses Iran International of being funded by Saudi Arabia, and inciting unrest in the country.

Manoto TV

Based in the UK, this Persian channel gives both political and entertainment content and is popular with the youth and monarchists. The Iranian regime accuses this network of having received Western funding to destabilise it.



Radio Farda

Funded by the US, this Persian news service is based in Prague and offers uncensored reporting on Iran. Its coverage often amplifies reporting on human rights violations in Iran and anti-regime protests. It is accused by Iran of being a front of the US intel agency CIA, but Radio Farda is largely a journalistic operation with not much evidence of any espionage links.



BBC Persian

The British Broadcasting Corporation operates the BBC Persian service. It is known to report on Iranian politics and protests. The Iranian regime, over the years, have put various pressures on BBC Persian, including on its journalists.

Simay Azadi (INTV)

INTV network is linked to the opposition group MEK. The network promotes activities of MEK and its political fronts, and advocates regime change in Iran. It is mainly a propaganda outlet for MEK and Iran has alleged that it has ties to Israel and US.



Kayhan Life

Based out of the US, Kayhan Life is known to support the voices of Iranian dissidents and monarchists, as well as the causes of MEK. Iran sees it as part of Western propaganda against the Islamic Republic.



Besides these, there are several outlets on social media platforms, run by individuals or groups, that are opposed to the regime. One such outlet was the ‘Amadnews’ channel on the Telegram platform run by journalist Roohollah Zam, who was executed by Iran. Zam was known for anti-regime leaks and for supporting the protests. He was accused by Iran of colluding with foreign nations.

