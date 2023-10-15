Israel vs Hamas: Iran threatens to intervene if Israel doesn’t stop attacking Gaza, says report

Iran has warned Israel that it would have to intervene if the latter continues to attack Gaza, a report has claimed.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian communicated Tehran’s views through the UN that it won’t remain a “silent spectator”.

The remarks were shared during a meeting in Beirut on Saturday (Oct 14) with Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Axios news outlet reported.

The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Wennesland at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut was later confirmed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, the contents of the discussion were not disclosed.

Axios quoting diplomatic sources claimed that Iran might get involved through a militant group from Syria or by backing Hezbollah to join the conflict.

Tensions escalate

Amir-Abdollahian also reportedly said that Iran does not want the conflict to escalate and has offered to help release Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that his country has "red lines" and told the UN envoy that if Israel's attacks continue and especially if a land attack on Gaza is launched, Iran "will have to respond."

Later briefing the media, Iran’s foreign minister on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, and said that if Israel continues with its operations, it may “suffer huge earthquake”.

Concerns about Iran’s intervention were expressed by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who said that Washington has been communicating with Iran privately to make clear “that which we have said publicly,” that Iran should not intervene in the conflict.

US expresses concern

In an interview to CBS’ Sullivan said there’s no new intelligence indicating Iran could escalate the conflict.

Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia group has prepared for any war scenario and urged Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel.

The group has thousands of battle-hardened fighters who participated in Syria’s 12-year conflict.

Hezbollah fighters have been on full alert along Lebanon’s borders with Israel following last Saturday’s attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.

