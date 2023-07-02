Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 billion deal

Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday (July 2).

The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel's air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defence aid package Israel receives from the United States.

Also read | Palestinian trying to smuggle sperm out of prison caught by Israeli guards

Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35. In May 2018 its air force chief said Israel was the first to use the plane in combat.

The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israeli defence companies in the production of aircraft components, the Israeli ministry added.