Palestinian was trying to smuggle sperm out of prison, caught by Israeli guards

The Israeli Prisons Service announced that a Palestinian detainee at the Ramon Prison in southern Israel was caught by jail guards trying to smuggle a bottle of another prisoner's sperm on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The report also mentioned that the bottle was also found hidden on a Palestinian, who stays in a correctional facility outside of the Ramon Prison walls. It is said in the report that the sperm belonged to a prisoner who was placed in solitary confinement.

The topic linked to the babies born to prisoners from smuggled sperm is quite sensitive in Palestine as the report has said that more than 100 babies have been conceived by semen smuggled out of Israeli prisons.

The wives of the prisoners reportedly impregnate themselves through in vitro fertilisation, but this process is quite costly as successfully conceiving a baby this way would incur at least $10,000, or even more.

The report further mentioned that Palestinian clinics have been known to provide IVF services pro bono if the prisoner is serving a long-term sentence. The first Palestinian baby was reportedly conceived and born this way in 2012.

But the issue is, Israelis consider these children as illegitimate and say that sperm cannot survive the journey from prison to the clinic unless under special conditions and that the children are usually the product of another father.

A report published in 2021 by the news agency AFP highlighted a case in which women in recent years have turned to IVF using sperm from an imprisoned husband in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

