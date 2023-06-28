US: A serial killer in Austin? Rumours rife after 5th body recovered from Lady Bird Lake, this year

The officials in the US state of Texas, on Tuesday (June 27) have recovered a fifth body from the Lady Bird Lake in Austin since the beginning of this year. The announcement about the recent incident was made by the city’s fire department, in a statement, on Tuesday morning.

The recent deaths near the lake have since sparked rumours among the locals that there might be a serial killer on the loose which the police have dismissed. Tuesday’s incident is ‘still under investigation’: APD The Austin Fire Department (AFD), in a tweet, on Tuesday morning, said that they received a call about a water rescue at 10:28 am (local time) near the lake. Subsequently, their crew “located an obviously deceased body,” and made the recovery.

AFD received a Water Resuce call in the 1000 blk of W. Cesar Chavez at 10:28 Crews located an obviously deceased body and made recovery and death pronouncement at 10:59. No further information available. Refer to @Austin_Police for further details. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 27, 2023 × The death pronouncement was issued at 10:59 am (local time). Later, in the day, the Austin Police Department (APD), held a press conference where they said that the gender of the body was male and the “circumstances of the (man’s death) are still under investigation.”

The Austin Police Sergeant Lee Knouse added that it was too early to say if the victim had drowned, as per local media reports. No other information was known about the man.

Furthermore, the APD also called the recent probe a death investigation as opposed to a homicide, reported the Austin American-Statesman. What is happening at the Lady Bird Lake? A report by an NBC News-affiliated local channel KXAN, said the police have recovered 10 bodies since last year from the lake some of which were even drowning. However, most cases are still under investigation. Whereas, since the beginning of this year, including the one on Tuesday, the police have recovered five bodies from the lake.

However, the death of 30-year-old, Jason John, in February was declared as an accidental drowning, by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office (TCME), said the media report. While others are still under investigation. The serial killer rumours In April, APD Assistant Chief Jeff Greenwalt told the news channel, that there is no strong connection to the deaths and “There are a lot of allegations that there’s a serial killer, but there’s no proof or evidence in any of our investigations to sustain that.”

This was after the two bodies were recovered from the lake, in the same month. The police have repeatedly dismissed claims that a serial killer is involved while the APD has been criticised for alleged inaction by the locals.

As per media reports, locals believe that the serial killer is targeting young men around the age of 30. Aside from Clifton Axtell who was 40, other bodies recovered from the lake, this year, were of men in their 30s. This includes Jason John (30), Johnathan Honey (33), and Christopher Hays-Clark (30). What did the APD say about the rumours? “The Austin Police Department is aware of speculations regarding the recent drownings in Lady Bird Lake. Although these cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play,” said the APD, in a statement, on April 4.

It added, “While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations, and demographics surrounding these cases vary.” The police department also said it is working closely with the TCME and that the results of the autopsies, so far, “have not revealed any trauma to the bodies nor indication of foul play.”

The statement added, “One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake, which has numerous access points. Many of the access points can be challenging to see at night. The parks in which most of these drownings have occurred are park areas that close at 10:00 pm and occur after the park closes.”

When asked about the serial killer rumours, Knouse, on Tuesday reiterated that the investigations surrounding bodies found in the lake are independent and would release any information “that was concerning”.





