Israel: Three Palestinian women arrested with makeshift submachine gun & a suicide note at West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday thwarted a major terror attack. Reportedly, the security agency apprehended three Palestinian women who were carrying a makeshift submachine gun and what appeared to be a suicide note.

The incident took place at the Eliyahu Crossing near Kalkilya. The three women in their 20s from Nablus were attempting to enter Israel without any permits. They drove up to the checkpoint before stopping their car and rummaging amongst themselves.

A car stopping abruptly before the checkpoint instantly drew suspicion as the security guards alerted the higher authorities. After IDF soldiers searched the car, a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun and an unclear note in Arabic in the trunk were discovered, according to The Times of Israel.

According to local media reports, it was still unclear if the note was a suicide note indeed. The investigation agencies are questioning the arrested women if their plan was to use the guns at the checkpoint or not.

Israel and Palestine have been at it this month

The tensions between Israel and Palestine have been at an all-time high in recent weeks. As reported by WION, earlier this month, Israel conducted its operation Breaking Dawn against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

After three days of incessant violence, a cease-fire was finally announced, brokered by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, till then, Israel had launched attacks on some 170 targets, killing over 47 Palestinians including militants from Islamic Jihad and Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in the aftermath of the ceasefire, gave a televised address saying the bombardment had "landed a devastating blow to the enemy", and that the "entire senior military command of Islamic Jihad in Gaza was successfully targeted."

(With inputs from agencies)

