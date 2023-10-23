Israel strikes two Hezbollah cells: Video shows aerial footage of blasts in border areas of Israel and Lebanon

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that its aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon early on Monday (Oct 23), stating that they were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel.

As quoted by news agencies, the IDF said: "Our forces struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, including a military compound and an observation post. 4 Hezbollah terrorist cells operating on the border with Lebanon were struck."

Lebanon's state-run news agency NNA reported that an Israeli air strike on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon, but didn't provide details.

Hezbollah claimed that one of its fighters was killed, a toll contradictory to IDF.

The Israeli military released footage of the strikes as it said that one was on a cell adjacent to the Israeli town of Mattat, around 13km southwest of Aitaroun.

Meanwhile, the other one was further north in the Shebaa Farms area.

So far, it hasn't been established that the two sides were referring to the same set of incidents.

Later, Israel also claimed that it struck more Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post.

Ever since Palestinian group Hamas carried out a shock attack on Israel on Oct 7, which killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire at the frontier with increasing frequency.

Israel has retaliated with relentless strikes on Hamas in the Gaza Strip that have killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

While backing Palestine, Hezbollah launched a parallel attack across its northern border.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Hezbollah will make "the mistake of its life" if it starts a war with Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

On a visit to troops in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, he said that the Lebanese Islamist movement "will make the mistake of its life. We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating".

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

