A family destroyed: 16-year-old British teen Noiya Sharabi confirmed dead in tragic Hamas attack

A British family has confirmed the death of their daughter, Noiya Sharabi, in the tragic aftermath of the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel.

Noiya, aged 16, along with her 13-year-old sister Yahel, went missing after the attack that claimed the life of their British-born mother, Lianne.

'End of the world'

Talking to BBC, the Sharabi family, residents of the UK, described the teenager as "full of life".

"Noiya was clever, sensitive, fun and full of life - her smile lit up the room like a beacon."

They acknowledged her academic prowess and linguistic abilities and said she "embraced every opportunity to help others, particularly those less fortunate than she, and was a gifted student and linguist."

"Most importantly, she was an amazing granddaughter, cousin and niece. We are heartbroken she has gone, but forever grateful she was here."

The two sisters have been missing since the October 7 massacre at the kibbutz. Their mother was confirmed dead earlier while their father was still missing.

Yahel, the younger sister, had already been confirmed dead the previous week. Other relatives of theirs have been kidnapped, reports BBC.

"For us, it is the end of the world. Noiya, Yahel and Lianne will always be in our hearts," said Raz Matalon, the sisters' uncle.

Extended family in shambles

Lianne, the girls' mother, had initially come to Israel as a volunteer on a kibbutz when she was 19.

Eventually, she made the country her permanent home. The family maintained a connection with relatives in the UK, visiting them at least once a year.

The Hamas attacks in southern Israel have claimed the lives of at least 10 British citizens. Furthermore, as per BBC, it is believed that one British citizen has been taken hostage and five others are missing.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE